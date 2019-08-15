Private Advisor Group Has Cut Stake in Ventas (VTR) as Stock Price Rose; Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $668,100; Valuation Rose

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 4,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 42,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 47,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 1.85 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 743,852 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,023 shares to 16,945 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 62,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.