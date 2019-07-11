Private Advisor Group Has Cut By $564,102 Its Coty (COTY) Holding; PALFINGER AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (PLFRF) Shorts Increased By 38.16%

PALFINGER AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) had an increase of 38.16% in short interest. PLFRF’s SI was 10,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 38.16% from 7,600 shares previously. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 64.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc analyzed 51,282 shares as Coty Inc (COTY)'s stock rose 18.98%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 27,691 shares with $319,000 value, down from 78,973 last quarter. Coty Inc now has $8.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 2.23M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Palfinger AG produces and sells lifting solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, marine cranes, davit systems, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck bodies, roap access professionals, railway systems, and truck mounted forklifts, as well as attachments and equipment for cranes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides its services and products for applications in construction, transport logistics, emergency service organizations, power supply, forestry, agriculture, landscaping/gardening, food and beverage logistics, municipalities, disposal, waterways and shipping, leasing and rental, rail traffic, seafaring, navy/marine, fisheries, gas and oil, events, mining, and research industries, as well as inspection/service/cleaning of structures, buildings, and large machinery; and transportation for the disabled.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $118.97M for 17.55 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 36,644 shares to 483,172 valued at $28.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc stake by 13,308 shares and now owns 52,340 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VIS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by DA Davidson. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by various financial news sources in July 2019.