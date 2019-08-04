Private Advisor Group Decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding By $333,032; Granite Investment Partners Trimmed Dexcom (DXCM) Position

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 39.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 26,461 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock rose 32.25%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 40,795 shares with $4.86 million value, down from 67,256 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 1.23 million shares traded or 15.14% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 57.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 4,382 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 3,298 shares with $253,000 value, down from 7,680 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $9.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 1.72 million shares traded or 57.31% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was sold by SAYER KEVIN R on Monday, February 11. Murphy Patrick Michael sold $57,104 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 281,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc owns 300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.92% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 136,900 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 22,919 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Paloma Management Company invested in 0.03% or 9,965 shares. Piedmont Investment has 0.03% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). owns 1.03M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 13,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 56,555 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs owns 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 25 shares.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DexCom (DXCM) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DexCom Q2 top line up 39%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DexCom (DXCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You’ll Want to Know About DexCom’s Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dexcom had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Northland Capital maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Northland Capital has “Hold” rating and $125 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DXCM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. JP Morgan maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $19000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. Bank of America maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Exone Co (NASDAQ:XONE) stake by 56,509 shares to 121,178 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) stake by 120,457 shares and now owns 871,746 shares. Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Epoch Partners Incorporated owns 0.16% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 485,565 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,636 shares. Focused Wealth, New York-based fund reported 228 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited reported 8,166 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Research Inc invested in 0.01% or 16,264 shares. Wilen Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 2.28% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,459 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 372 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Advsrs Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 553 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). D E Shaw & holds 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 372,615 shares. Laffer Investments owns 23,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $357.54M for 6.82 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Eastman Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.