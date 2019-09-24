Private Advisor Group Decreased By $523,744 Its General Mls (GIS) Position; 3 Analysts Bullish Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)

Among 3 analysts covering Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fate Therapeutics has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 42.05% above currents $16.72 stock price. Fate Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) rating on Monday, September 16. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $2800 target. See Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $27.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cantor Fitzgerald 32.0000

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer 27.0000

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho 27.0000

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital 20.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim 25.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citi New Target: $20 26.0000

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 10.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 10,072 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 88,507 shares with $4.65 million value, down from 98,579 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 2.46 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fate Therapeutics to Present at 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fate Therapeutics launches stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fate Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fate Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for FT596 Off-the-Shelf, iPSC-derived CAR NK Cell Cancer Immunotherapy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 56.35 million shares or 1.58% more from 55.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Artal Group Sa has 1.23% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.50 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc has invested 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 538,931 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 53,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tekla Management Lc holds 0.02% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 24,379 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.03% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 14,535 shares. 270,423 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 1,155 are owned by James Rech. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 60,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 703,276 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 8,673 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc. Price T Rowe Md holds 1.19M shares. 5.18 million are held by Blackrock Inc.

The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 539,430 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $15.00 million activity. $15.00M worth of stock was bought by Redmile Group – LLC on Monday, September 16.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The Company’s immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders.

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) stake by 42,811 shares to 87,204 valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) stake by 66,134 shares and now owns 405,353 shares. Ishares Tr (DGRO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Investment Rech Inc invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 2.62 million shares. Savant Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Richard Bernstein Limited Company reported 85,468 shares stake. Amarillo Bancorporation holds 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 5,457 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 9,065 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A invested in 19,659 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Guyasuta owns 0.13% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 23,250 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.15% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 33,431 shares. Cambridge Trust Com invested in 0.08% or 25,774 shares. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) invested in 7,534 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 160,295 shares. Doliver Advsr Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv invested in 10,613 shares.