Private Advisor Group Decreased Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding By $303,624; First Allied Advisory Services Trimmed Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 16.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 33,736 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 171,577 shares with $1.56 million value, down from 205,313 last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $12.44B valuation. It closed at $8.66 lastly. It is down 10.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 53.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 3,560 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 3,130 shares with $369,000 value, down from 6,690 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $12.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 1.72M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 68,655 shares to 136,680 valued at $11.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 136,789 shares and now owns 823,637 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $359.01M for 8.66 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock (NYSE:NLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock has $1000 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.33’s average target is 7.74% above currents $8.66 stock price. Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 28,250 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 3,784 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital Inc. Kbc Group Nv has 442,473 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Northern stated it has 12.73 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Timber Hill Limited Company accumulated 13,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Essex Service, Connecticut-based fund reported 60,550 shares. Tobam reported 1.26% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Fca Tx has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Aviva Pcl holds 528,796 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 55,636 shares. Intl Inc, New York-based fund reported 23,588 shares.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “5 REIT Stocks for Your Short-Term Watchlist – Schaeffers Research” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Annaly Capital Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy And Buy Again Annaly Preferred Shares – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Annaly Capital Management’s Preferred Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mortgage rates take a strong move up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. 300,000 shares valued at $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. Green Anthony C had bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.18% or 3.37M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 0.02% or 159,684 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 66,545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group accumulated 40 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability owns 0.82% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 55,927 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Mercantile has 0.23% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 2,800 are held by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,968 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sei Invs holds 0.09% or 236,174 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 34,761 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Cancer Diagnostics Company You Should Own Today – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Exact Sciences Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Cancer-Fighting Drug Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PreMarket Prep Recap: Fitbit, Exact Sciences Headlines; US Steel Downgrade ‘A Bit Late To The Party’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased Fidelity (FNCL) stake by 32,694 shares to 175,249 valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tapestry Inc stake by 142,959 shares and now owns 151,029 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.