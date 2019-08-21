Private Advisor Group Cut Its Holding in Cbiz (CBZ) as Market Value Rose; Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Holder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Raised Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 946,745 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 36.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 50,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 89,346 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 140,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 120,180 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares to 59,744 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,746 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

