Private Advisor Group Cut Amgen (AMGN) Position By $633,650; FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB DE UNITS (FMXUF) SI Decreased By 14.34%

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 8.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 3,335 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 36,994 shares with $7.03 million value, down from 40,329 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $106.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT

FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB DE UNITS (OTCMKTS:FMXUF) had a decrease of 14.34% in short interest. FMXUF’s SI was 2.63M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.34% from 3.07 million shares previously. With 3,500 avg volume, 753 days are for FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB DE UNITS (OTCMKTS:FMXUF)’s short sellers to cover FMXUF’s short positions. It closed at $9.27 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amgen had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 28 by Evercore. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. $380,000 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares were sold by SUGAR RONALD D.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company has market cap of $34.89 billion. It produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling and still beverages, juices, isotonic sports and energy drinks, teas, water, and dairy products. It has a 40.68 P/E ratio. The firm also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, the United States, and Chile under the OXXO and Big John names; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products in Mexico under the OXXO GAS name; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names.