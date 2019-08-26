Private Advisor Group Boosted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position; Kerrisdale Advisers Upped Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Position

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) stake by 739.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc acquired 1.70 million shares as Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG)’s stock rose 27.70%. The Kerrisdale Advisers Llc holds 1.93M shares with $19.38 million value, up from 230,000 last quarter. Vonage Hldgs Corp now has $3.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 512,346 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration

Private Advisor Group Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Advisor Group Llc acquired 8,505 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Private Advisor Group Llc holds 215,977 shares with $17.84 million value, up from 207,472 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $219.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 2.07M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Pwr holds 0.08% or 82,943 shares in its portfolio. Central Corporation stated it has 2.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.33% or 1.62 million shares. Coldstream Cap reported 0.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hgk Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Park National Oh reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 20,232 are held by Family Trust. 71,191 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Amg Natl Retail Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0.67% or 743,484 shares. Bangor Bancshares reported 8,157 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc owns 165,707 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 27,884 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 22,738 shares. First Dallas Securities invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Among 5 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.83’s average target is 7.28% above currents $85.6 stock price. Merck & Company had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 79,658 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 118,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 593,791 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 24,534 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.69M shares. 261 were reported by Tci Wealth. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Kepos Limited Partnership accumulated 38,590 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 55,629 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 94,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Us Bancorp De has 129,743 shares.