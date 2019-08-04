Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|1.24
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
