Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.24 N/A -0.21 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.