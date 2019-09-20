Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

This is a contrast between Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.96 N/A -0.21 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 3% respectively. About 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while RMG Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.