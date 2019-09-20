Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

This is a contrast between Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.96
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and RMG Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 3% respectively. About 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while RMG Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
