Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)

Both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.06 N/A -0.21 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Opes Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 17.39%. Insiders owned 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while Opes Acquisition Corp. has 2.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.