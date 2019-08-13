Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.91
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|109.89
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.2%
|0.79%
|1.79%
|4.82%
|0%
|3.44%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
