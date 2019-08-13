Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.91 N/A -0.21 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.