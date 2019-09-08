Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

This is a contrast between Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.96
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|320.32
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 0% respectively. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 72.4%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.2%
|0.76%
|2.37%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 3.01% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
