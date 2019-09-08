Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

This is a contrast between Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.96 N/A -0.21 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 0% respectively. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 72.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 3.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.