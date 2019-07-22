Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.28 N/A -0.25 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 87.88% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. -2.3% -4.67% -2.46% -43.43% -42.61% -25.75% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.91% 2.25% 0% 0% 0% 1.73%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.