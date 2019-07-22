Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|1.28
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 7.7% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held 87.88% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|-2.3%
|-4.67%
|-2.46%
|-43.43%
|-42.61%
|-25.75%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.91%
|2.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.73%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
