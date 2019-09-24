Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) Comparison side by side

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.94 N/A -0.21 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.76 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Liquidity

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, TMSR Holding Company Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Summary

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.