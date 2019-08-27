Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) Comparison side by side

Both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.85 N/A -0.21 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and South Mountain Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 72.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while South Mountain Merger Corp. has 1.4% stronger performance.

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.