Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) Comparison side by side

Both Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.85
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and South Mountain Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares. Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 72.4%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance while South Mountain Merger Corp. has 1.4% stronger performance.
Summary
South Mountain Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
