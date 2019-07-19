Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Contrasting side by side

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.27 N/A -0.25 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.50 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and SG Blocks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and SG Blocks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 87.88% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, SG Blocks Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. -2.3% -4.67% -2.46% -43.43% -42.61% -25.75% SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SG Blocks Inc.

Summary

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors SG Blocks Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.