Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) Contrasting side by side

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|1.00
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.65
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
