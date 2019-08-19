Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (PRTH) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) Contrasting side by side

Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 1.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.65 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Priority Technology Holdings Inc. and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3% Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12%

For the past year Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Priority Technology Holdings Inc. beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.