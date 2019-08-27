Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.87 N/A -0.37 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.94 N/A -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Principia Biopharma Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, XOMA Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 38.12%. On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 46.56% and its consensus price target is $26. The information presented earlier suggests that XOMA Corporation looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 52.8% respectively. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.