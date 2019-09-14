Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We are contrasting Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.45 N/A -0.37 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Principia Biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 43.64%. On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 550.33% and its average target price is $4.83. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.