Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 14.38 N/A 0.21 151.31 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Principia Biopharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a 32.07% upside potential and a consensus target price of $50. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $1, while its potential downside is -12.66%. Based on the data shown earlier, Principia Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.