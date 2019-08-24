Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 10.26 N/A -0.37 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.89 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 46.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 57.4% respectively. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.