Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 14.31 N/A 0.21 151.31 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 12.64 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Principia Biopharma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.66% and an $50 consensus price target. On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 19.35% and its consensus price target is $14. Based on the data shown earlier, Principia Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders held 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.