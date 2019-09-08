Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.78 N/A -0.37 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 33.69%. Competitively Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $12, with potential upside of 453.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 31.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.