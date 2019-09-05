Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.39 N/A -0.37 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Principia Biopharma Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, GlycoMimetics Inc. which has a 23.9 Current Ratio and a 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Principia Biopharma Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 31.72%. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average target price is $11.33, while its potential upside is 236.20%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that GlycoMimetics Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 0% respectively. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.