Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.88 N/A -0.37 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Principia Biopharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 37.93% at a $50 average price target. On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 75.41% and its average price target is $82.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.