Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.87 N/A -0.37 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Principia Biopharma Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.12% and an $50 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.