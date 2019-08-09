Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

This is a contrast between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 15.83 N/A -0.37 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 22.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.