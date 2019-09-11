Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.24 N/A -0.37 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.73 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Principia Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a 33.55% upside potential and a consensus price target of $50. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 30.61% and its average price target is $48. The data provided earlier shows that Principia Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.