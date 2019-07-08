Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 31 14.68 N/A 0.21 151.31 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 66.77 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Principia Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 29.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.