Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.97 N/A -0.37 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. Its rival Cortexyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a 33.08% upside potential and a consensus target price of $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 22.4%. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.92%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Cortexyme Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.