Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 15.23 N/A 0.21 151.31 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 591.50 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 24.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 39.7% respectively. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.