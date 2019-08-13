Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.21 N/A -0.37 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1615.49 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $50, and a 33.87% upside potential. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 121.31% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.