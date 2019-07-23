Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 14.83 N/A 0.21 151.31 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.72 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 highlights Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cambrex Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Principia Biopharma Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cambrex Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a 28.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $50. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus price target and a 10.34% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Principia Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Principia Biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.