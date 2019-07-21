Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 14.65 N/A 0.21 151.31 BeiGene Ltd. 130 30.07 N/A -11.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 10.7. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Principia Biopharma Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 29.60%. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus target price is $210, while its potential upside is 68.86%. Based on the data shown earlier, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.92%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.8% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.