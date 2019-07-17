Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

We will be comparing the differences between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 15.20 N/A 0.21 151.31 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Acer Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.7 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 24.94%. Competitively the consensus price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,371.57% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.