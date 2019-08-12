Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) Reaches $39.78 High on Aug, 12; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Sellers Decreased By 3.33% Their Shorts

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) had a decrease of 3.33% in short interest. PSEC’s SI was 19.97M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.33% from 20.66 million shares previously. With 1.49M avg volume, 13 days are for Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s short sellers to cover PSEC’s short positions. The SI to Prospect Capital Corporation’s float is 6.59%. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 390,049 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

The stock of Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) reached all time high today, Aug, 12 and still has $42.56 target or 7.00% above today’s $39.78 share price. This indicates more upside for the $949.42 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $42.56 PT is reached, the company will be worth $66.46 million more. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 17,297 shares traded. Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: My Game Plan For August – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Stock Has A 10.75% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Div Reminder for Prospect Capital (PSEC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 211,536 are owned by Nordea Ab. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.06% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 13,476 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,143 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.61 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) owns 18,082 shares. Advisory Net Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Capital Invest Advisors Ltd Com reported 11,408 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 16,500 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc stated it has 1.7% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Strategic Wealth Group Ltd holds 0.15% or 280,087 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited reported 95,803 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 10,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Svcs accumulated 12,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Limited Company owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity. The insider Barry John F bought 233,482 shares worth $1.47 million.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $949.42 million. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited.

More notable recent Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Principia Biopharma Reports Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Principia Announces Update to Ongoing Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Patients with ITP – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.