Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) EPS Estimated At $-0.64; Robotti Robert Has Lowered Radnet (RDNT) Stake

Robotti Robert decreased Radnet Inc (RDNT) stake by 4.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robotti Robert sold 30,175 shares as Radnet Inc (RDNT)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Robotti Robert holds 620,135 shares with $7.68M value, down from 650,310 last quarter. Radnet Inc now has $741.18 million valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 185,989 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT)

Analysts expect Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) to report $-0.64 EPS on August, 6.After having $-0.57 EPS previously, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s analysts see 12.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 69,484 shares traded. Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $6.01 million for 30.83 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $923.40 million. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited.