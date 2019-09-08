Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Contrasting side by side

Since Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.78 N/A -0.37 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Principia Biopharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Principia Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 33.69%. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a 47.56% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.3% and 18.9% respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.92%. Competitively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.