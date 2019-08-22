Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Comparison side by side

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.94 N/A -0.37 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Principia Biopharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 25.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors. 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 6 of the 6 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.