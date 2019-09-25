Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparison side by side

Since Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 9.28 N/A -0.37 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 0.98 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Principia Biopharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 61.76% at a $50 average price target. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s average price target is $4.33, while its potential upside is 485.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tocagen Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.