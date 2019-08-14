Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.02 N/A -0.37 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Principia Biopharma Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor resTORbio Inc. are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 36.13% and an $50 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.92%. Comparatively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats resTORbio Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.