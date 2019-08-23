Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Contrasting side by side

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 10.53 N/A -0.37 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.77 N/A -4.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Principia Biopharma Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Principia Biopharma Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Principia Biopharma Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 42.49%. Competitively the average target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.75, which is potential 201.05% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.