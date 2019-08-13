Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparison side by side

Both Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.29 N/A -0.37 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Principia Biopharma Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Principia Biopharma Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$50 is Principia Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 32.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 83.5%. Insiders held 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.