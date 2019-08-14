Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.01 N/A -0.37 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.25 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 36.35%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average price target and a 71.72% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 45.5%. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.