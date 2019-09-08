Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Contrasting side by side

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 11.78 N/A -0.37 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Principia Biopharma Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. Its rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 33.69% at a $50 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 168.82% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 90.8%. About 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.