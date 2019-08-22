Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.94 N/A -0.37 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.03 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $50, and a 25.66% upside potential. MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 average price target and a 197.32% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MannKind Corporation seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors MannKind Corporation.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.