Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparison side by side

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 14.10 N/A 0.21 151.31 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.61 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Principia Biopharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

10.7 and 10.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Principia Biopharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 34.63% at a $50 average price target. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 202.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.8% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.