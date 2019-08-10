Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Principia Biopharma Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Principia Biopharma Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. N/A 33 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Principia Biopharma Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

Principia Biopharma Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $42, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. The rivals have a potential upside of 137.53%. Given Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Principia Biopharma Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Principia Biopharma Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Principia Biopharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.