Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 35 -0.32 11.76M -0.37 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 0.00 30.78M -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Principia Biopharma Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Principia Biopharma Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. 33,667,334.67% 0% 0% CytRx Corporation 9,541,227,526.35% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Principia Biopharma Inc. and CytRx Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 81.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares and 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.92%. Competitively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance while CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Principia Biopharma Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.